A former border patrol agent facing a charge of capital murder is requesting to remove his attorney from his case.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is represented by Eduardo Peña and William Boggs. Court records indicate a third motion was filed to have Peña removed from the legal proceedings in this case.

Burgos Aviles is accused of murdering Grizelda Hernandez and her son, Dominic alexander.

His trial was set to begin this year but was postponed for 2021.