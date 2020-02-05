Mercedes Texas– Police arrest a former Mercedes Animal Control employee accused of stealing items left outside an apartment complex.

Robert Marcelino Martínez Jr. from Mercedes is accused of stealing property and making a false statement to an officer. According to Mercedes police chief Dagoberto Chavez, the incident occurred while Martinez was in a city vehicle.

Martinez was fired by the city and an investigation is ongoing.

