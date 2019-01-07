Former Agent Accused Of Murder To Receive Former Charges

The case of the former border patrol agent labeled a serial killer will soon be presented in court.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing four people in September 2018. A judge will formally read his charges Thursday, January 10. Officials say Ortiz, who is facing capital murder charges, has been appointed a new attorney named Joel Perez, who is based in San Antonio.

“These officials get the case started and we are looking forward to officially presenting the case and the hearings before the judge and eventually the judge in 2019 or 2020, these cases are complicated.”

The hearing will take place at the 406th district court at 1:30 in the afternoon.