Former Agent Accused Of Murder To Appear In Court Thursday

The former Border Patrol agent labeled a serial killer will appear in court tomorrow.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing of four people during the month of September 2018. He is set to appear for an arraignment hearing at 1:30 in the afternoon at the 406th district court with Judge Oscar Hale. Ortiz has been appointed a new attorney, Joel Perez, based in San Antonio.