A former Hidalgo county district attorney office employee was taken into custody for allegedly making false statements in a bribery investigation.

27-year-old Cynthia Alanis is facing charges in connection to detainee roster lists. The charge stems from a case involving three former detention center employees including her brother Roel Alanis. District attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said he is aware of the arrest and that Alanis had been terminated — adding that the DA’s office will cooperate with the federal investigation.

If convicted, Alanis faces up to five years in federal prison and up to a 250 thousand-dollar fine.

