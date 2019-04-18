Five people are behind bars after an operation was conducted by the Laredo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.



The investigation began after a home invasion was reported south of the city. This led authorities to identify several suspects with a criminal record of participating in home invasions and smuggling of humans, narcotics and weapons.



19-year-old Angel Camero, 20-year-old Carlos Daniel Rodriguez, 18-year-old Carlos Ibarra Jr. and 21-year-old Steven Byfield were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.



Police say they encountered a problem when arresting the fifth suspect who is a minor.



“Upon entering one of the residences this morning at the 2500 block of Monterrey Avenue, LPD members were actually fired upon by one of the assailants inside the actual department. This assailant was a 16-year-old male juvenile.”



Officials say no shots were fired on their end and that they were able to detain the teen. They add one suspect is still at large, 19-year-old Arturo Flores.



“They have active arrest warrants, all of them on different charges from engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of habitation and aggravated robbery.”



Laredo Police say they will continue to investigate illegal activity in our community. If you have any information on any crime, you are asked to report it to 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.