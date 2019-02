A three-vehicle accident leaves five people in the hospital.

The incident was reported at seven this morning at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop. The vehicles involved are a grey Ford Taurus, a black Nissan 350z and a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Laredo Police say four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and one person believed to be the driver of the black Nissan is in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.