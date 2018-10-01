Five New Officers Sworn In To United ISD Police Department to Address Bullying

United Independent School District welcomes new faces to its department.

Five new officers were sworn to the UISD Police Department. They say their mission is to keep the students safe and assure parents their children are in good hands.

“There is a lot of bullying going on in the schools. I always say education starts at home the parents need to have an open education with their kids to make sure everything is fine at home. If they see any type of changes in their mood there might be something going on.”

Officers say that any problem should be reported to administrators or the police department to make sure the appropriate action is taken.