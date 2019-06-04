Five men are behind bars in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

On May 31, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office assisted Edinburg Police after a vehicle crashed near Canton and Raul Longoria. At the scene, the people involved said they were visiting a friend near the intersection of Minnesota and Raul Longoria when a vehicle came up to them and began shooting. That’s when they got into their car and fled the scene until they crashed. One male was sent to a local hospital.

The suspects involved in the shooting were identified as Jose Anaya, Jesus Javier Solis, Jesus Martinez, Yamil Villarreal and Victor Ramirez. They were all charged with attempted capital murder.