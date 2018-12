First Inmate Charged In Webb County Jail Riot Case

The first inmate charged in the Webb County Jail riot appeared in court.

Authorities say at least 25 inmates participated in the incident that left two correctional officers injured, earlier this month. Joaquin Morales is accused of premeditated fire, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, participation in organized criminal activity, among other charges. This case remains under investigation.