First Homicide Of The Year Was Tragically An Apparent Murder-suicide

Laredo, Texas– Police are investigating its 1st homicide of the year. 2 bodies were recovered at the scene in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to police, they received a call at about 9:30 Thursday night reporting shots fired at the 200 block of Gil street.

“When officers arrived at the location, they did find, unfortunately, two people, a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds and the two were already deceased.”

According to witnesses in the area and the preliminary report, the victims were in a long term domestic relationship. Police say this could be a murder-suicide.

“Regrettably, [they] reached the point in this tragedy and it is believed that the male shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself, and took his own life.”

Police identified the victims as 29-year-old Ileana Estrada and 41-year-old Uvaldo Guajardo.

They say the couple had children from previous relationships but that they were not at the home at the time of the incident. Neighbors in the area told our cameras they heard a loud bang.

“We were thinking it was a crash. We looked around. There was nothing to be found. There was no cars. no nothing. So we just assumed… OK, maybe somebody hit something and drove off.”

Authorities are pending an autopsy report.

