Mercedes, Texas — A family is left without a home after it was destroyed in a fire. The incident happened on the 12000 block of Mesa Street. Firefighters are currently investigating the blaze to determine the exact cause.

“The lack of evidence there has made it difficult to investigate this fire because of the amount of destruction that this the structure sustained. But at this time it is still under investigation but one of the highest probable causes this fire with candles being left unattended in close proximity to combustible materials” John Franz – Hidalgo County Fire Marshal

According to authorities, no one was injured in this incident. The county fire marshals are in charge of this case.