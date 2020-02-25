Laredo, Texas– US Congressman Henry Cuellar announced 150 thousand in federal funds that will help law enforcement agencies with their operations.

The funds will be given to the Webb County sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office. This will go towards the purchase of 33 radios. Officials say this will improve communication between local law enforcement.

“…In any operation, communication is very important, having these radios will help provide protection for our investigators, the police and the community at large…”

The DA’s office will receive 70 thousand dollars to which they will use to buy 11 radios.

