South Texas– Agents in Roma arrested a Salvadoran man with alleged ties to the MS-13 gang. During a records check it was determined he had an extensive criminal record.

The following day, in the same area, a Dominican national was arrested and found to have an arrest conviction for rape out of New York City.

On Sunday, another immigrant was detained this time it was determined to be from Guatemala, with a criminal past as well.

They are all being processed accordingly.