Rio Grande Valley, Texas — Federal agents continue to disrupt smuggling attempts throughout the Rio Grande valley seizing close to 2,000 lb of marijuana over the weekend.

On Friday, Agents in la Rosita discovered in abandoned SUV with several bundles of marijuana hidden inside. The drugs weighed over 470lbs and had a street value of $375,000.

On Saturday agents near Rio Grande City responded to a report of several alleged drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande river. As agents arrived, the smugglers fled to Mexico. Authorities seized close to 290 pounds of the narcotic.

Agents continue their efforts in La Rosita seizing over 1,100 lb of marijuana and two separate incidents on Sunday and just this morning.

