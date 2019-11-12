Rio Grande City — Federal Agents apprehended a Honduran man near Roma. The man was identified as Daryl Corleto-Amador. Agents discovered he had been convicted and sentenced to four years probation for lewd behavior in Florida.

That same day in Donna, agents arrested Leobardo Treviño-Torres who had been arrested in Minnesota for criminal sexual conduct. Treviño-Torres was convicted and sentenced to 86 months in prison and five-year probation.

Both individuals are being processed according to the Border Patrol.