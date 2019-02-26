FBI Search For Fugitive, Might Be In Mexico

The FBI is looking for a fugitive wanted for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity and a murder attempt. He could be associated with a notorious criminal organization.



FBI agents say they are offering a 25 thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.



47-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez has a federal arrest warrant since 2015 for several charges. Federal authorities say he could be living in Mexico.



“Mr. Mendez is in Mexico but we believe very strongly that there are individuals here in the Rio Grande Valley and in particular in Mission, Texas that know where he is. Based on his indictment on his previous activity, we are very concerned that he is continuing in his operations with tri city bombers, he is continuing in drug trafficking.”



Mendez wears glasses, has a mole on his right cheek and a scar on his chin. He’s Hispanic. Is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and weights between 189 to 250 lbs. The suspect is accused of conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance, attempted murder, kidnapping resulting in death, among other crimes.



“We believe that they have been involved in moving drugs from Mexico into South Texas and from South Texas, in this particular case up to Indiana, where then is shipped out to ther parts of the country.”



FBI agents say they are working closely with Mexican authorities to find Mendez. Some clues lead to him being in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Monterrey or Reynosa.



The 25 thousand dollar reward is for anyone in the U.S. or Mexico that leads authotities to the suspect.



“So on this case or any case, we do try to work with the Mexican authorities, obviously in Mexico, the FBI doesn’t have any juristiction so we rely on them to help us on these cases.”



If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call (956) 984-6300

Mendez is considered dangerous and is likely armed.