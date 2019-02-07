Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Edinburg.

Authorities say the victim was trying to hurt himself with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, he allegedly threatened their lives.

“The suspect in this case identified as 48-year-old HunterAllenn of Edinburg had been drinking all day, was highly agitated, also has a history of mental illness.”

At the scene, officers confirmed it was a male suspect who tried taking his life with a knife.

“In reference to a domestic disturbance in progress in which an alleged suicidal individual had assaulted a female. On arrival, the officer learned that a female had indeed been assaulted.”

According to authorities, the suspect walked towards them, threatening them with a weapon, a situation that provoked officers to use lethal force, causing the man to die.