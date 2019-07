State troopers investigate a fatal crash in Edinburg.

The accident happened near Hoehn and Montecristo roads last night. Authorities say the driver of a Ford truck was struck by a tractor-trailer when he failed to yield the right of way as he was exiting a gas station.

71-year-old Ernesto Vega died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.