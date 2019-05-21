Laredo, Texas — On January 2014, James Ellis was attacked inside his home. Family members say there are questions left unanswered.

The victim was 71 years old when he was murdered. The preliminary report indicates it was an attempted robbery gone wrong. Family members say these past five years have been difficult.

“Because we haven’t had that closure we need and the justice hasn’t been served that my father deserves.”

Josie says she’s the one that found her father inside his home brutally beaten. She adds she still can’t understand why someone would harm him.

“My father was a jokester. He was blunt, very blunt. He was my best friend like I could talk to him about anything. He was always there for me, my kids, his friends, my family. He was someone you could count on.”

Five years have passed and police continue to investigate this case. The family says there may be key evidence that can help. A double barrel shotgun curvature in the stock and a missing trigger guard was stolen the day of the incident.

“I would like to ask the community if they ever purchased a shotgun from someone or maybe from a pawn shop and if it looks similar like the one my father owned, for you to contact the Laredo Police Department, maybe you could help me find justice for my father.”

If you have any information on this case, call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls will remain anonymous.