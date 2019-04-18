In Donna, a family is asking the community for help to cover funeral expenses after the death of a minor.



Family members say they were taking a walk near a canal when all of a sudden the nine-year-old boy disappeared.



“He was nine years old. He was very playful, he would get along with all his cousins, he was very loved by all his family members and he will be missed a lot. It was a tragedy that just happened, God called his name and we just have to live with it now.”



According to Hidalgo County authorities, the incident happened Sunday evening. After losing sight of him, they found him unresponsive. Officials determined it was an accidental drowning.



Today, family members spoke exclusively with Fox News, saying they need the community’s help. They have been selling chicken plates for the past few days to cover funeral expenses.



“Well, we are trying to raise money for the funeral expenses and to help out his mom and grandparents and all the family members that are trying to raise the money right now, there’s a GoFundMe in Facebook.”



If you would like to help the Cervantes family you can do so through their GoFundMe, under “Roberto Betito Cervantes.”



https://www.gofundme.com/roberto-quotbetitoquot-cervantes