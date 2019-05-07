Its been three months since Jesus Ramirez Jr. was killed. Now, a family member is reminding the community that this case remains unsolved.



Ramirez was inside his home when he was shot in the head February 5 by the 700 block of Lyon Street. The 16-year-old was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio where he died from his injuries two days later. Police have not disclosed if this was intentional or a driveby.



Relatives describe Ramirez as a person with a great heart.



“He was very noble, a person that always raised your spirits, he had big dreams and was a very determined person in life.”



Ramirez’s dream was to become a U.S. Customs officer. Family members say he liked to help others and even after his death, he continues to do so because he was an organ donor.



Laredo Police say this case is still under investigation and that it’s a priority to them. The family asks the community that if they heard or saw anything on February 5, to please report it.



“We want the person that did this to come forward. Any information will help, whatever God asks from you in your heart will be greatly appreciated.”



Remember that you can report any information by calling the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls will remain anonymous.