(Mercedes) Over the weekend, a two-vehicle accident leaves one person dead and another one in the hospital. Now, the family of the woman who lost her life is asking for help to pay funeral expenses.

28-year-old Irma Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a pickup truck.

The incident happened Saturday night on FM 491 north of mile 10. Authorities say a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound approaching a curve when Cerda failed to drive in a single lane and veered onto the northbound lane. The driver of the truck was transported to McAllen medical center, his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our aunts have been telling us to stay strong, don’t cry because she’ll also get sad if she sees us like that.”

The 28-year-old was a mother of five. Her daughter tells Fox News she is going to miss having her around.

“We still think she is here, like when I enter the house I feel like somebody is there and I know it’s my mom.”

The Cerda family is now in need of monetary donations to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, you can visit their Facebook fundraiser page under “Rossy De Vielma”

This Wednesday, they will be having a Zumbathon at Dalia Nutrition located at 7701 Ivette Circle in Mercedes, starting at 8:30 am. The entry fee is 10 dollars.

The Cerda family would like to thank anyone that has donated and encourages everyone to join them this Wednesday.