Family Of 68-Year-Old Killed In Ambulance Crash Speaks Out

“She didn’t deserve it, not like that. Nobody deserves to be killed because somebody else thought it was okay to drive intoxicated.”

68-year-old Delia Cortines was being transported to a hospital when a drunk driver collided head-on with the ambulance she was in. The Cortines family is now mourning the loss of their loved one.

The victim’s granddaughters tell us the 68-year-old was a loving woman who is already greatly missed.

“She loved her grandchildren, she loved her children, she loved everybody and everybody loved her cause even when she would go to the hospital or nursing home, everybody knew her. She always said she brought a smile to their faces.” “She was loving, caring she had been in a wheelchair most of her life but that never stopped her cause even though we where her grandchildren she raised us like we were her own.”

Jessica Ramon tells Fox News Cortines became paralyzed 47 years ago after being involved in an accident with a drunk driver.

“She never let that stop her and she never let that put her down. She always told everybody, ‘if you’re going to drink, drive safe.'”

The granddaughter adds, the morning before the accident, her grandmother called to let her know she wasn’t feeling well.

“She just wanted to make sure everything was okay she was paralyzed and she was always back and forth in the hospital but she just wanted to get a check-up”

The family tells us they do not agree with the charges given to Mitchell Garcia Trevino, the driver accused of killing their grandmother and paramedic during Sunday night’s incident.

“So just don’t drink and drive there are other options. Get somebody to drive you but if it’s going to keep on happening. This guy got a bail, he shouldn’t have even been able to get bail.” “I don’t think it’s right with that sentence. I don’t and I hope he gets more time. I hope he understands and he sees this and he knows you hurt us all so bad.”

Garcia Trevino was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. Cortines’ family hopes he receives the sentencing he deserves.