Penitas, Texas– According to the Cantu family, their six dogs were poisoned — only two survived — they are now hoping the authorities will find whoever committed this crime…

“It was multiple dogs it looked horrible seeing all these dogs just scattered throughout the lot dead”

Brenda Cantu tells us they woke up only to find out four of their dogs had died on Sunday morning ..Two of them survived after their owner acted swiftly to save them — Cantu suspects her neighbor may be behind the deaths…

“I did have one chihuahua that had a be begun wound on his leg from last weekend that’s when she said she was shooting my other dogs”

She adds that deputies have already questioned her neighbors regarding her concern…The family is devastated over their dog’s tragic passing. They will no longer be home to welcome them…

Me after work I’m going to be the same way because they would always run to the truck when I would get home”

“I love those dogs more than anything it felt so empty not having them there no morning is going to be the same no afternoon no practice is going to be the same anymore”

“I feel sad not seeing them when I get out of the car cause I always see them they always jump on me”

The Hidalgo county sheriff’s office is now investigating this incident if anyone has any information regarding this case contact their office at 383-8114.

