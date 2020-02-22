Rio Grande Valley– In the last month, 2 lives have been lost in car accidents. Both could have been prevented by buckling up. DPS officer Maria Montalvo tells us statistics show is that wearing a seat belt can help save your life in the event of a car crash.

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers in a vehicle to wear their safety belt…

Please make sure everybody is buckled up in the vehicle especially all of your passengers its state law you are required to be secured by either the safety belt if its a child by child safety seat Maria Montalvo – Department of Public Safety

A safety belt violation can result in fines ranging from $25 to $250, and it can also cost you your life if you are involved in an accident. Such as Sandra Patricia Diaz who was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday morning…her three children were transported to the hospital in serious condition…

“This was a pretty serious crash the vehicle did go airborne so it was a chance of her not wearing her safety belt was a factor of her losing her life” Maria Montalvo – Department of Public Safety

Investigation indicates the woman was traveling at an unsafe speed causing her to lose control of her vehicle – veering off the road and striking a utility pole…Montalvo says the weather conditions were also a factor in the fatal collision.

We urge the public to adjust the speed according to the weather and the road conditions so if its raining and the posted speed limit is 75 adjust your speed reduce your speed slow down especially if there is a high volume of traffic Maria Montalvo – Department of Public Safety

Community members tell us it’s important to make sure all children in the vehicle are buckled up at all times

Officials are urging parents to ensure their children are wearing their seat belts or are in an appropriate car seat when traveling with them…anyone needing help on how to properly install a car seat can contact DPS at 984-5700.

