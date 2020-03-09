Escobares, Texas– An 18-year-old is behind bars after a fatal accident in Starr county over the weekend.

Authorities responded to highway 83 in Escobares where a woman identified as 68-year-old Oneida Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, 18-year-old Adalberto Barron was responsible for causing the accident, he was allegedly distracted by his cell phone.

He knows faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was given a 300 thousand dollar bond.

