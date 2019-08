Your help is needed to locate two suspect accused of robbing a store.

The incident was reported on Monday at a Walmart in Elsa. According to police, both suspects are said to be teen’s or in their early 20’s.

One of the men was last seen in a dark green shirt, blue jeans, and a cap. The other suspect had a dark gray shirt and beige shorts.

If you recognize them contact authorities at 956-262-4721.