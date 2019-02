An elderly man is arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a minor.

Vitelio De Los Santos Flores is accused of signaling a 7-year-old girl to come towards him and then unzipping his pants exposing himself to her. The victim rushed home to notify family members. Flores is facing charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure. He was arrested and his bond set at sixty-five thousand dollars.