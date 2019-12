Edinburg, Texas– Police need your help to locate three suspects accused of aggravated robbery.

The incident took place early this morning at a stripes store located on 102 east Monte Cristo road. The two suspects are allegedly driving in a grey dodge charger with black rims.

If you have any information on the incident or their whereabouts contact authorities at 956 383-TIPS (9477).

It is believed the same three suspects are also wanted for a robbery at a Stripes store in Elsa.