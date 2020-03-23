Edinburg Police Release Additional Information on March 22nd Homicide

Edinburg, Texas– Police have released more information on the homicide that happened on March 22nd.

The incident happened on the 1000 Block of Esperanza Street. Police were called to the area after receiving reports of a man with a gunshot wound on the street. The man has not been identified, but police said he died on the scene and was 18-years-old.

Edinburg PD reports that they have two suspects in custody facing murder charges and are being held under a $500,000 dollar bond each.

Authorities added that there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into this case continues.

