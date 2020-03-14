Hidalgo County, Texas– In an abundance of precaution, County Judge Eddie Trevino has just issued an emergency order for the cancellation of all county-sponsored functions in which more than 250 people will be in attendance for the next 14 days.

In addition, the order urges all neighboring counties to follow suit in the interest of public safety. He also recommends suspending all non-essential travel for the non-essential county personnel. Below is the full statement:

The order comes just 1 day after President Trump declared a national emergency and Texas Governor Abbot declared a state of emergency for all counties in Texas.

Emergency Order