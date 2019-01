Drugs Seized By Rio Grande River In Starr County

In Starr County, more than 700 pounds of cocaine were found near the Rio Grande River.

Federal agents responded to the area of Garciasville after noticing several suspects loading what appeared to be bundles of narcotics to a vehicle. As Border Patrol arrived, the driver and others fled to Mexico. Along with riverine units, more than 22.5 million dollars worth of narcotics were confiscated. Several communication devices were also found.