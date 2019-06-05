Laredo Border Patrol needs help identifying a man who fled the north station checkpoint on Interstate 35 by mile marker 29.

The incident was reported June 2nd when agents referred a tractor-trailer to a secondary inspection after a canine alerted border patrol to the presence of humans or narcotics inside.

“He ran through the checkpoint and then at some point pulled over and left everybody in the back of the trailer.”

The people the driver left behind were 52 undocumented immigrants. Officials tell us the conditions these people were put in.

“The trailer was about 95 degrees at the time so it was a dangerous situation because these trailers don’t open from inside so all these dangers and we were able to apprehend all illegal aliens but he did get away in a brush.”

The man is described as 6 feet tall with a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1994, your call will remain anonymous.