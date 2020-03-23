Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Facility Open in Starr County

Starr County is the first in the Valley to implement a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility. Testing will be conducted daily, but you must meet certain requirements in order to take it.

Health officials highlight the importance of identifying residents who have this virus in order to determine how critical the situation may be and to determine whether there is a need to implement stricter regulations to slow the spread of coronavirus.

To be tested people must come with a doctor’s note mentioning that they need this exam. They will also need a valid form of identification and a medical insurance card. In the event that you do not have medical insurance, you will still be able to get tested.

Residents from other counties can also stop by to get tested however Starr County residents will have priority.

“…the biggest effort to be able to provide you with the best alternatives and with the best choices to fight this pandemic. Due to the national health emergency that we are facing, we will not deny services to anyone even if they are coming from different areas or different counties.” Dr. Jose Vasquez

The city of Roma is taking further steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. There is a stay-at-home curfew from 10 pm to 5 am that will be in effect until April 13th.

There are exceptions for essential workers similar to other cities around south Texas.



