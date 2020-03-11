Dramatic Chase Ends In Home Depot With Arrest And Detentions

Laredo, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that ended with several documented immigrants in custody and included 1 arrest.

According to DPS, the chase began on interstate 35-mile marker 12 and ended in Home Depot.

“It hit some John Deere machinery that was outside, luckily, nobody got injured, not the driver or the passengers that were inside the vehicle”

Authorities say the driver and nine passengers ran inside the store. They were determined to be undocumented immigrants and are now under the custody of border patrol. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Jose Merlin, who is facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and on foot. Merlin also has outstanding warrants from comal county – for drug-related offenses.

“The vehicle was stolen out of San Antonio, so he was charged with that as well”

This case remains under investigation.



