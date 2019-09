In Cameron County, the Texas Department of Public Safety continues investigating a fatal accident.

The incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon on FM 510 west of Casey road. A lincoln navigator with three people aboard was traveling west approaching a curve when a Toyota corolla with a driver and passenger was coming eastbound.

The navigator lost control at the curve and hit the Toyota head-on. All of the victims were transported to a local hospital where 57-year-old Hermelinda Villegas died.