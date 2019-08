The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal accident in Rio Hondo.

The incident was reported on FM 106 and centerline road. A green Kenworth tractor-trailer was driving west on FM 106 when a red chevy sonic traveling east swerved into the other lane hitting the vehicle.

A 72-year-old woman identified as Teresa Arenas Vasquez of San Benito was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver was sent to a Harlingen hospital and the driver of the tractor did not sustain injuries.