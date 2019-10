The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating vehicle accident – one person is in critical condition.

The accident happened yesterday at about 6:50 pm. Border Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-250 when several individuals exited the vehicle on Interstate 35.

The driver of a Ford F-150 struck one of the pedestrians who attempted to flee the scene. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

This case remains under investigation.