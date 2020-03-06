DPS Arrests Law Enforcement Officer For Alleged DWI

Laredo, Texas– A Texas DPS trooper arrested a law enforcement officer for driving while intoxicated.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Shiloh and Kirby Drive. The arrest happened in the early hours of saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 49-year-old Carlos Adan, a 28-year-old veteran with the Laredo police department. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Adan has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the judicial process.

The Laredo police department office of public integrity is also conducting an internal investigation.