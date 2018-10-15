Double Homicide Suspect Wanted, Victim’s Husband Speaks Out

On Saturday night, authorities responded to the 1300 block of North Carolina Street in Alton, in regards to a double homicide.

According to officials, 24-year-old Mario Lozano is the main suspect in the death of his mother in law 45-year-old Irene Ozuna and 24-year-old Maria Angelita Vasquez, his sister-in-law.

Vasquez’s husband who chose to remain anonymous, says he witnessed the incident. He adds Lozano has been part of their family for a few years and this situation comes as a shock.

The witness says that on Saturday night, the suspect’s wife called her sister and mother asking for help because she was having a fight with her husband at their home. The victim’s husband adds his mother in law was shot in the head inside the house and died instantly. His wife also received a shot to the head and died while waiting for medical attention.

Both women were shot while attempting to defend Lozano’s wife who did not receive any injuries. He says the victims were tired of Lozano’s mistreatment and although the family knew he was armed, they didn’t think he would be capable of taking their lives.

The family is in need of assistance to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate you can visit their gofundme account under “Guerrero Ozuna Family.”

Authorities are still searching for Lozano. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.