This afternoon, Donna High School was placed on lockdown after a student posted a threatening photo on social media.



According to Donna ISD police, the lockdown was lifted after officials conducted an investigation.



The incident was reported around 1:30 pm after a student posted a picture of a gun with the school logo around it. The photo circulated social media and created safety concerns for students, faculty and officials. The school was placed on shutdown for more than 45 minutes, while law enforcement from different agencies conducted an investigation.



According to the Donna ISD public information officer, campus police visited the student’s home and discovered that it was a toy gun.



School officials say they have a zero tolerance for these types of incidents. This case remains under investigation and the student could possibly be facing criminal charges.