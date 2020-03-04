Laredo, Texas– A domestic disturbance call leads to an intense police chase that ended in the downtown area. The suspect was wanted from another county.

The chase ended near San Bernardo, where police say the suspect ran inside an auto parts store. Authorities say this chase began when they received a call reporting a disturbance at a home, a lookout was placed on the vehicle, but when they located it, the driver failed to stop.

“The vehicle actually tried to elude officers by driving the wrong way on San Dario, this obviously puts a risk to the community”

They say the suspect drove through streets in north Laredo, before returning back to the area where the incident began.

“The person returned toward the west side by gaining access ti ih35 southbound, he made his own exit and came to this location and ditched the vehicle”

Police say the driver went inside the AutoZone located on San Bernardo street and that is where they were able to detain him. They say nobody was injured in this case.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, the incident remains under investigation.

