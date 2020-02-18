Sullivan city, Texas– A domestic disturbance was reported between Mayor Leonel “Leo” Garcia and his wife…

According to the chief of police, Richard Ozuna, the disturbance happened early Sunday morning. Both Garcia and his wife, Evelyn Garcia, reported the incident to authorities. The details of the investigation have not been provided yet.

At this current time, our investigators here at the Sullivan police department are following up with both parties, they counter-filing against each other and we’re at the early stages of the investigation.

The Hidalgo county sheriff’s office is leading this investigation at the moment.

