The Crimes Against Property Unit in Laredo need the help of the community to locate a suspect.



This person is wanted for questioning in regards to a theft that happened on February 21, on the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street. The suspect is said to be around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

According to police, he is known to frequent the area of Guadalupe Street. Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information at (956) 727-8477.