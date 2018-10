Do You Recognize Him? Alleged Thief Wanted In Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos police need your help locating a man accused of theft.

The incident happened October 8 at approximately four o’clock in the afternoon. The man allegedly went inside a business and concealed several items within his clothing, then left without paying for them.

The suspect was then seen leaving in a red two-door Fiat. If you recognize him, call authorities at (956) 233-4473.