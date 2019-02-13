Do You Recognize Him? 44-Year-Old Wanted In Hidalgo County

44-year-old Hugo Magallan is wanted by the Sheriff’s Department on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. Magallan is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Mission. If you recognize this man or have information that can lead to an arrest, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Hidalgo County authorities need the community’s help locating a suspect.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.