Do You Recognize Him? 44-Year-Old Wanted For Burglary Of Habitation

You may be eligible for a reward for helping find a suspect wanted in Hidalgo County.

44-year-old Jose Hugo Miranda is wanted for burglary of habitation. Police state his last known address is in the city of McAllen. He weighs about 200 pounds, is 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. If you recognize him you are asked to contact authorities at (956) 668-8477.