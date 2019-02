Hidalgo County authorities need the community’s help locating a suspect.

34-year-old Gabriel Razo is wanted for possession of marijuana and a prohibited weapon.

Razo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in the city of Penitas. If you have information on this suspect, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.