Do You Recognize Her? 50-Year-Old Woman Is This Week’s Most Wanted Suspect
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.
50-year-old Yvette Segura is wanted for several charges including aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, theft of property, among others. Segura has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 173 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
“She apparently robbed a store. When Laredo Police Department arrived at the scene, they noticed this female was under the influence of something, she then took off by foot jumped in a car and fled the scene.”
Segura’s last known address is the 8900 block of Peak Drive. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.