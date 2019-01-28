Do You Recognize Her? 50-Year-Old Woman Is This Week’s Most Wanted Suspect

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

50-year-old Yvette Segura is wanted for several charges including aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, theft of property, among others. Segura has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 173 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

“She apparently robbed a store. When Laredo Police Department arrived at the scene, they noticed this female was under the influence of something, she then took off by foot jumped in a car and fled the scene.”